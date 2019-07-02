Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Pens three-year deal

Crouse landed a three-year, $4.6 million contract with Arizona on Tuesday.

It's a solid bridge deal for Crouse, as he set career highs in goals (11) assists (14) and shots (131) in 2018-19. The 21-year-old could feature on the same line as the newly acquired Phil Kessel, which would bolster his fantasy value and see him push for the 40-point mark this year.