Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Physical beast in 2018-19

Crouse compiled 25 points, 67 PIM and 288 hits over 81 games in the 2018-19 season.

Crouse, who the Panthers picked in 11th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, had the best offensive season of his career, but he also carved out a new niche as a physical force. The 21-year-old's 288 hits ranked second in the league to Ryan Reaves, and he dropped the gloves three times. Crouse will be a restricted free agent this summer, and he'll almost certainly be extended a qualifying offer.