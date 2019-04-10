Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Physical beast in 2018-19
Crouse compiled 25 points, 67 PIM and 288 hits over 81 games in the 2018-19 season.
Crouse, who the Panthers picked in 11th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, had the best offensive season of his career, but he also carved out a new niche as a physical force. The 21-year-old's 288 hits ranked second in the league to Ryan Reaves, and he dropped the gloves three times. Crouse will be a restricted free agent this summer, and he'll almost certainly be extended a qualifying offer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...