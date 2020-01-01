Play

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Picks up assist Tuesday

Crouse recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Crouse set up Phil Kessel for what would be the game-winning goal in the third period. The physical winger now has 12 points, 115 hits and 54 shots on goal through 38 games this year.

