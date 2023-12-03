Crouse registered two assists in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday.
Crouse enjoyed a remarkable stretch of five goals in six contests from Nov. 14-25, but more recently he had been held off the scoresheet in two straight games. The 26-year-old now has 10 markers and 15 points in 22 outings this year. He's serving on the second line and second power-play unit, so Crouse is in a position to maintain his overall offensive pace.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Fills empty cage•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores again Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Pots game-winner in Columbus•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Stays hot with power-play goal•