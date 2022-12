Crouse scored twice on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Crouse helped out on a Josh Brown goal in the first period. In the second, Crouse scored one of his own, and he added the game-winner in the final minute of the third. This was the winger's best outing of the season and his second multi-goal performance. He's up to 12 tallies, three assists, 45 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-1 rating through 24 contests.