Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Posts another multi-point game

Crouse scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 21-year-old scored an empty-net goal to seal the win. The two points give Crouse a pair of two-point performances in his last three contests, and he now has eight goals and 14 points in 47 games this season. His 15:33 of ice time Sunday was his highest since Oct. 23.