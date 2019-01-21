Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Posts another multi-point game
Crouse scored a goal and assisted on another in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 21-year-old scored an empty-net goal to seal the win. The two points give Crouse a pair of two-point performances in his last three contests, and he now has eight goals and 14 points in 47 games this season. His 15:33 of ice time Sunday was his highest since Oct. 23.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Diamond in rough•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores shortie in victory•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Collects two points in road win•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Lone scorer for Arizona on Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Rifles one past netminder•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Sent back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...