Crouse scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Crouse snapped a five-game point drought with his third-period tally. The physical winger is up to 15 goals on the season -- it's the third time in the last four years he's reached that mark. He's at 23 points, 77 shots on net, 96 hits, 30 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 40 outings overall.