Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Pots goal in win
Crouse scored his ninth goal of the season to help in a 3-2 overtime win against the Canucks on Thursday.
Crouse also threw six hits and added two shots on goal in the contest. He's up to 18 points in 60 games, but provides additional value with 200 hits and 60 PIM for the season. The eleventh overall pick in 2015 hasn't found a consistent scoring touch, but the physical play makes him a strong choice as a middle-six forward, although that doesn't translate all too well to fantasy play.
