Crouse scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the game-winner, in Monday's 4-2 victory over the Predators.

It's the third multi-goal game of the season for the 25-year-old, who now sits one tally short of reaching 20 for the second straight campaign. Crouse missed four games in January with an upper-body injury, but he's been productive on either side of the absence, and over his last 10 games he's compiled five goals and nine points.