Crouse scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

Crouse has scored in back-to-back contests after opening 2023 with no points in the first five games. The 25-year-old spoiled Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid Saturday, scoring in the third period. Crouse is up to 16 tallies, 24 points, 81 shots on net, 101 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 41 contests, putting him on pace for a career year.