Crouse recorded a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Crouse had the lone assist on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson goal late in the first period. The 23-year-old Crouse has found a groove with a goal and three helpers in his last four games. He's struggles to generate much offense this year with seven points in 33 contests. The Ontario native has added grit with 94 hits and 42 PIM.