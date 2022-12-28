Crouse scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Crouse tallied in the first period to put the Coyotes up 2-1. He also set up goals by Janis Moser and Michael Carcone, with the former's tally being the game-winner. This was Crouse's fourth multi-point effort of the season -- both of his three-point games have come in December. The winger is up to 14 goals, six assists, 63 shots on net, 72 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 32 appearances.