Crouse scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Crouse continues to score at an impressive -- and unsustainable -- rate. He's tallied five times in the last seven games. His goal came just 23 seconds into the contest Tuesday on a feed from Matias Maccelli. Crouse has six markers, two assists, 26 shots on net, 31 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 outings. He'll regress at some point, but he should level out as a fairly steady top-six contributor for the Coyotes.