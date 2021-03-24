Crouse scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Crouse set up Jakob Chychrun's first-period tally 1:25 into the game. In the third period, Crouse tallied to spark the Coyotes' comeback push. Tuesday was the winger's first multi-point effort of the season. The Ontario native has five points, 39 shots on net, 88 hits and 42 PIM through 30 appearances. He saw second-line usage Tuesday, but the 23-year-old usually works in a bottom-six capacity.