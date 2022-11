Crouse scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Crouse has four goals in his last four games, adding a plus-5 rating and 10 hits in that span. The winger has been a pleasant surprise for the Coyotes so far, racking up 10 goals, two assists, 37 shots on net, 50 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 20 contests. It's a 40-goal pace he's on, but he's also shooting an unsustainable 27 percent, so it's tough to expect this to last all year.