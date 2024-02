Crouse scored a power-play goal on six shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Crouse snapped a six-game point drought with his first-period tally. That slump was the winger's longest of the season so far, though he managed 14 shots on net and 12 hits in that span to salvage a little fantasy value. He's at 20 goals, 30 points, 122 shots on net, 109 hits and a minus-7 rating through 53 appearances.