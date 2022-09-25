Crouse (hand) is projected to play in Sunday's preseason match versus Anaheim, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Crouse was unavailable for the final 16 games of the 2021-22 season due to a hand injury. He produced 20 goals, 34 points, 131 shots on net and 181 hits in 65 appearances last year.
