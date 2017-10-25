Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Reassigned to minors

Crouse was demoted to AHL Tucson on Wednesday.

Crouse has watched the Yotes previous two contests from the press box, which followed a seven-game pointless streak. The winger did manage to dish out 24 hits before being sent down, but was otherwise largely ineffective. The move to reassign Crouse likely bodes well for Brendan Perlini's (upper body) return from injury.

