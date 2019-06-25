Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Receives qualifying offer
Crouse was handed a qualifying offer by the Coyotes on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Crouse would earn just $874,125 on a two-way deal under the terms of his offer, but after putting up 11 goals and 14 helpers in 81 outings this season, the team likely wants to extend him to a longer term contract. Looking ahead to 2019-20, the 21-year-old should be capable of pushing for the 40-point mark in a top-six role.
