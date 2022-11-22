Crouse scored one goal on one shot in the Coyotes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Crouse scored Arizona's first goal of the contest midway through the second period and also added one block with a pair of hits. Although the left winger's efforts weren't enough to secure the victory Monday, his nine points through 17 games is on pace for the highest individual point total of his career. Perhaps the 25-year-old has found his niche in Arizona and can continue to provide the offense with some much needed fire power in their upcoming road trip.