Crouse logged a power-play assist, blocked three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Crouse has three goals and five assists through 12 games in March. He assisted on a Janis Moser goal in the first period of this contests. Crouse is up to 39 points (six on the power play), 131 shots on net, 170 hits, 52 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 67 outings while mainly filling a middle-six role.