Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Registers rare assist
Crouse picked up an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Crouse found Derek Stepan for the goal at 9:11 of the second period. Crouse snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He's at only 10 points and 44 shots on goal this season, but the 22-year-old winger has dished 96 hits. Without more offense, most fantasy owners won't have interest in the first-round pick from 2015.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Dishes four hits in return•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: In lineup Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Absence extends through Friday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Expected to sit Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Still battling injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.