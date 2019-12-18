Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Registers rare assist

Crouse picked up an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Crouse found Derek Stepan for the goal at 9:11 of the second period. Crouse snapped a six-game point drought with the helper. He's at only 10 points and 44 shots on goal this season, but the 22-year-old winger has dished 96 hits. Without more offense, most fantasy owners won't have interest in the first-round pick from 2015.