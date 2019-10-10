Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Remains sidelined

Crouse (upper body) has yet to return to practice, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Crouse will need to be a full participant in at least one practice before getting the green light to rejoin the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Once healthy, the 22-year-old winger will return to a bottom-six role for the Coyotes.

