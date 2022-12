Crouse (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday against Vancouver, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Crouse, who missed Thursday's game against Los Angeles, will return to action along with blueliner Juuso Valimaki. As a result, forwards Zack Kassian and Nick Ritchie will be healthy scratches for Saturday's contest. Crouse has 10 goals, two assists, 37 shots on net and 50 hits in 20 games this season.