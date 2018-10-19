Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Rifles one past netminder

Crouse fired home a one-timer to open the scoring in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks.

Crouse used his speed to generate a 2-on-1 opportunity and capitalized on a pass from Clayton Keller. It was the first point of the campaign for the 21-year-old Crouse. The winger will hope his play prevents him from heading down to the minors, where he spent the bulk of last season.