Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Rifles one past netminder
Crouse fired home a one-timer to open the scoring in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks.
Crouse used his speed to generate a 2-on-1 opportunity and capitalized on a pass from Clayton Keller. It was the first point of the campaign for the 21-year-old Crouse. The winger will hope his play prevents him from heading down to the minors, where he spent the bulk of last season.
