Crouse scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Blues.

Crouse isn't doing much playmaking, but he has five goals on 23 shots over his last seven games. The winger saw a season-high 22:47 of ice time Wednesday, though he has maintained roughly second-line usage throughout the campaign. He's up to nine goals, three assists, 43 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 appearances.