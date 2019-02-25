Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores game-winner

Crouse scored the game-winning goal Sunday against the Jets.

Crouse filled up the scorecard Sunday night, putting three pucks on net, blocking one shot and tallying a team-leading seven hits. In traditional fantasy leagues his 20 points won't pay the bills, but if you add alternate categories like hits and blocks he's one of those guys that adds a lot more value.

