Crouse scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Crouse scored midway through the second period, and that was the last goal in the low-scoring game. He's been good again in December with six goals and four helpers across 13 outings this month. The second-line winger is up to a team-leading 16 goals with seven helpers, 78 shots on net, 61 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 34 appearances this season.