Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in second straight game
Crouse scored a goal on two shots and had three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
Crouse drove the front of the net and knocked home a Christian Fischer reobund to open the scoring 13 minutes into the first period. Crouse had just one assist in his first five games but has now lit the lamp in back-to-back contests. He played a season-low 10:09 on Tuesday, however, and isn't asked to be a big offensive contributor.
