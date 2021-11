Crouse scored a goal on four shots, levied four hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Crouse has picked up three goals and two helpers in his last six games. The winger retied Thursday's game at 3-3 with his tally at 19:17 of the second period. For the season, he's emerged as a bit of a power winger with nine points, 42 shots on net, 39 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 17 contests.