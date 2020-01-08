Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in three straight

Crouse recorded a goal, five shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Crouse lit the lamp for a third straight game against the team that drafted him in the first round (11th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old's role with the Coyotes is unique, as he toils on the third line, and he's one of seven NHL players with 10-plus goals and 100-plus hits this year.