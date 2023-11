Crouse scored a goal on four shots, helping the Coyotes to a 3-2 win over the Canadiens on Thursday.

Crouse scored off a one-timer pass from Matias Maccelli to give the Coyotes a 2-1 lead. After opening the season pointless in five games, Crouse has put together a four-game point streak with five points in that span. He should continue to play in the Coyotes' top-six forward core and second power-play unit.