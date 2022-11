Crouse scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Crouse tied the game at 1-1 with his second power-play tally in as many games. The 25-year-old has scored three times in his last four contests, and he's up to four goals and two assists in nine outings overall. He's still chipping in physicality too, racking up 23 hits to go with 15 shots on net and a minus-3 rating to supplement his decent scoring numbers.