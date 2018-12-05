Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores shortie in victory
Crouse scored with his team down a man in the first period, helping his squad to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles.
Crouse has now matched his career high in goals with five and appears to have made some progress as an offensive option this year, as he's increased his shooting percentage to 12.2. However, with just six points, he's still only a real factor in leagues that reward penalty minutes.
More News
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Collects two points in road win
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Lone scorer for Arizona on Tuesday
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Rifles one past netminder
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Sent back to AHL
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Brought up to big club
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Reassigned to minors
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Defenseman Tiers preview
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
