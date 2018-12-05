Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores shortie in victory

Crouse scored with his team down a man in the first period, helping his squad to a 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

Crouse has now matched his career high in goals with five and appears to have made some progress as an offensive option this year, as he's increased his shooting percentage to 12.2. However, with just six points, he's still only a real factor in leagues that reward penalty minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories