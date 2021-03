Crouse notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Crouse has three points in his last two games after snapping an eight-game dry spell. The 23-year-old winger set up Dryden Hunt's tally in the third period Friday. Crouse has been more of a physical presence in 2020-21, as he has six points, a minus-10 rating, 89 hits and 42 PIM through 31 outings.