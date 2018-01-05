Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Sent back to AHL

Crouse was demoted back to the AHL on Friday.

Crouse will head back to the minors with Brad Richardson (upper body) on the cusp of a return and a five-day break for the team ahead. In his four games since returning to the AHL roster, the winger notched a goal and five hits while averaging 12:02 of ice time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories