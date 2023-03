Crouse scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

The goal was Crouse's 21st of the season, establishing a new career high for the winger. He has two goals and a helper during his three-game point streak. For the season, the 25-year-old has racked up 34 points (matching his career high) while adding 151 hits, 114 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 59 outings.