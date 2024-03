Crouse notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Crouse has a goal and three assists over 13 games since the All-Star break. He's also posted 36 shots and 29 hits in that span, so it appears he's just had a bit of bad luck in the scoring department. The 26-year-old power winger is at 33 points, 138 shots, 130 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 60 appearances this season.