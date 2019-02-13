Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Setting tone physically
Crouse has recorded 27 hits over six games in February.
Crouse is already enjoying his best offensive season with 16 points in 55 games, but he is also imposing a physical presence with 182 hits. While the offensive production may tail off, the hits could keep him relevant in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Posts another multi-point game•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Diamond in rough•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores shortie in victory•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Collects two points in road win•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Lone scorer for Arizona on Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Rifles one past netminder•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...