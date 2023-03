Crouse notched an assist, four shots on goal and seven hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Crouse has a goal and an assist over his last two contests, following a seven-game point drought. He helped out on Jack McBain's game-tying goal late in the third period. Crouse is one point shy of matching his career-best total of 34 from 2021-22. He has 20 goals, 13 assists, 110 shots on net, 149 hits and a plus-3 rating through 58 appearances this season.