Crouse scored a goal on five shots, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Crouse doubled the Coyotes' lead to 2-0 just 36 seconds into the second period. Offense has come in small bursts for the winger this year. He has 10 points, 62 shots on net, 44 PIM and 127 hits through 45 appearances. With Conor Garland (knee) out week-to-week, Crouse could compete for a top-six role.