Crouse scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Crouse scored the Coyotes' lone tally in the one-goal loss, beating Joel Hofer with a wrister on the power play, tying the game 1-1 in the first period. The 26-year-old Crouse now has five goals and eight points in his last seven contests after going five games without a point to open the season. He's also added 22 hits through 12 games while working in a top-six role.