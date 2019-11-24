Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Still battling injury
Crouse (upper body) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Oilers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Crouse suffered the injury when he crashed into the end boards in Satuday's game against the Kings, and is still feeling the effects. In his stead, however, the Coyotes are expected to get back Michael Grabner in the lineup, as he missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. Expect Crouse to be monitored on a daily basis, and his next chance to suit up is Wednesday versus the Ducks.
