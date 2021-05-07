Crouse (lower body) is still being evaluated and won't play Friday against San Jose, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Considering Crouse is still being evaluated, it seems like a foregone conclusion that he'll miss Saturday's season finale against the Sharks as well. Assuming that ends up being the case, Crouse will finish the campaign with 13 points, 46 PIM, 70 shots and 155 hits in 51 contests.