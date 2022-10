Crouse scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Crouse scored for the second time in three games. His tally Sunday was his first power-play point of the campaign, though his playing time in that situation has trended in the right direction lately. The physical winger has three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating through eight outings. He could be worth a look in deeper formats while logging top-line minutes.