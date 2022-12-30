Crouse produced an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Crouse set up Jack McBain on a 2-on-1 for what was the game-winning goal at 13:43 of the third period. While he's been a better finished this year, Crouse has collected a goal and four assists over his last five games. The 25-year-old winger finding a playmaking touch will make him a more well-rounded option in fantasy if it sticks. He's up to 14 tallies, seven helpers, 63 shots on net, 77 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests.