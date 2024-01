Crouse scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Crouse's tally got the Coyotes on the board in the first period. The winger has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last nine games, with four goals and three assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 17 goals, 26 points, 92 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances in a second-line role.