Crouse scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Crouse is in a groove with two goals and two assists over his last three games. The winger deposited the Coyotes' first and third tallies in Wednesday's defeat. He's up to four points, 12 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through eight outings overall while playing in a middle-six role.