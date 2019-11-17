Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Three points in last two games
Crouse had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 3-0 loss to the Flames.
Crouse's fantasy value is sorely limited, but he has somehow managed three points in his last two games. His six points in 20 put him on the same pace as he delivered in 2018-19. We'd like to see a bit of bump up in his game at this point, but this could be who Crouse is -- a 25-point, 55-PIM player. No fantasy value here, at least for now.
