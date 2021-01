Crouse registered an assist and a team-high seven hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Crouse's first point of the year came on Jordan Oesterle's power-play goal into an empty net. The 23-year-old Crouse has struggled in the early going, but he skated 16:47 on Friday, the most of all Coyotes forwards. With just one helper, 17 hits and a minus-3 rating through five games, it seems like Crouse is ticketed for a bottom-six role until his scoring touch improves.